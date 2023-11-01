General Mills (GIS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

General Mills (GIS) closed the latest trading day at $65.10, indicating a -0.21% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.64%.

Shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods have appreciated by 3.65% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of General Mills in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.16, signifying a 5.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.39 billion, reflecting a 3.2% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.48 per share and a revenue of $20.64 billion, signifying shifts of +4.19% and +2.71%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.11% downward. Currently, General Mills is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, General Mills is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.56. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.33.

One should further note that GIS currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.19. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, positioning it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

