General Mills (GIS) Stock Moves -1.93%: What You Should Know

General Mills (GIS) closed at $67.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.93% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had lost 6.46% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from General Mills as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 29, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, up 10.99% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.8 billion, up 6.04% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% lower within the past month. General Mills is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, General Mills is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.24, which means General Mills is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that GIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

