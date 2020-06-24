General Mills (GIS) Stock Moves -1.16%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Mills (GIS) closed at $60.29, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.59% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

GIS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 1, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.04, up 25.3% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.88 billion, up 17.31% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GIS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher within the past month. GIS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, GIS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.12.

It is also worth noting that GIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.38 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

