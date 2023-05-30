General Mills (GIS) Stock Moves -1.08%: What You Should Know

General Mills (GIS) closed at $83.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.08% move from the prior day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had lost 5.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 5.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from General Mills as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect General Mills to post earnings of $1.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.13 billion, up 4.94% from the year-ago period.

GIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.23 per share and revenue of $20.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.36% and +6.34%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. General Mills is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, General Mills is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.88. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.08.

Investors should also note that GIS has a PEG ratio of 2.65 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.65 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

