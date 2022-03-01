General Mills (GIS) Stock Moves -0.9%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Mills (GIS) closed at $66.82, marking a -0.9% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.55% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had lost 1.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.89%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Mills as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, up 28.05% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.51 billion, down 0.17% from the year-ago period.

GIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.76 per share and revenue of $18.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.79% and +3.48%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% lower within the past month. General Mills is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, General Mills is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.93. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.08.

Also, we should mention that GIS has a PEG ratio of 2.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

