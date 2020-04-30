General Mills (GIS) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

General Mills (GIS) closed the most recent trading day at $59.89, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had gained 13.52% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 10.51% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 15.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GIS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GIS is projected to report earnings of $0.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.07%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.73 billion, up 13.55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.48 per share and revenue of $17.34 billion, which would represent changes of +8.07% and +2.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GIS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.65% higher. GIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GIS has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.32 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.8, which means GIS is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that GIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.