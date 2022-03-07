General Mills (GIS) Stock Moves -0.66%: What You Should Know

General Mills (GIS) closed at $67.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.66% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.95% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had gained 0.29% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

General Mills will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 23, 2022. In that report, analysts expect General Mills to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.88%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.53 billion, up 0.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.76 per share and revenue of $18.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.79% and +3.48%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% lower within the past month. General Mills is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, General Mills is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.12, which means General Mills is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that GIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.19 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GIS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

