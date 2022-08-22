General Mills (GIS) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know

General Mills (GIS) closed the most recent trading day at $77.50, moving -0.6% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had gained 5.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.76% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 7.62% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Mills as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.98, down 1.01% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.62 billion, up 1.69% from the year-ago period.

GIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $19.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.52% and +1.99%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. General Mills currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, General Mills is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.48. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.67.

We can also see that GIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 134, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.Download FREE: How To Profit From Trillions On Spending For Infrastructure >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



General Mills, Inc. (GIS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.