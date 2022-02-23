General Mills (GIS) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Mills (GIS) closed at $67.11, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.84%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had lost 1.46% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.26% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

General Mills will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.58 billion, up 1.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.77 per share and revenue of $18.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.53% and +3.54%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. General Mills is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note General Mills's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.08, so we one might conclude that General Mills is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, GIS's PEG ratio is currently 2.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.