General Mills (GIS) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

General Mills (GIS) closed the most recent trading day at $86.30, moving -0.25% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.79% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had gained 9.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 10.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.6%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from General Mills as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 20, 2022. On that day, General Mills is projected to report earnings of $1.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.06%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.13 billion, up 2.07% from the year-ago period.

GIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $19.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.81% and +2.68%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% higher. General Mills is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Mills has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.14 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.38.

Also, we should mention that GIS has a PEG ratio of 2.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

