General Mills (GIS) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Mills (GIS) closed at $66.10, marking a -0.23% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.42% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had lost 9.81% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.

General Mills will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 20, 2023. On that day, General Mills is projected to report earnings of $1.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.91 billion, up 4.08% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.49 per share and revenue of $20.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.42% and +2.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower. General Mills is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, General Mills currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.75. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.91.

Meanwhile, GIS's PEG ratio is currently 1.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

