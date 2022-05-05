General Mills (GIS) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

General Mills (GIS) closed at $70.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.08% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had gained 1.55% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from General Mills as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, General Mills is projected to report earnings of $1.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.99%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.79 billion, up 5.87% from the year-ago period.

GIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.83 per share and revenue of $18.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.06% and +4.21%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. General Mills is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, General Mills currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.06, so we one might conclude that General Mills is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that GIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

