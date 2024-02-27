General Mills (GIS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

General Mills (GIS) closed at $64.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.22% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.37%.

Shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods have appreciated by 1.15% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.8%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of General Mills in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.04, showcasing a 7.22% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.95 billion, down 3.35% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.49 per share and a revenue of $19.97 billion, demonstrating changes of +4.42% and -0.6%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for General Mills. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. General Mills is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Mills has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.49 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.19 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that GIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.07.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

