General Mills (GIS) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

General Mills (GIS) closed at $64.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.97% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.74% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.13%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of General Mills in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.16, indicating a 5.45% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.39 billion, showing a 3.2% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.48 per share and a revenue of $20.64 billion, signifying shifts of +4.19% and +2.71%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. General Mills is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, General Mills currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.45. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.39 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that GIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.18. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.39.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

