General Mills (GIS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.99, changing hands as high as $81.39 per share. General Mills Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GIS's low point in its 52 week range is $61.67 per share, with $88.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.91. The GIS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

