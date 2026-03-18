General Mills (GIS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended February 2026, General Mills (GIS) reported revenue of $4.44 billion, down 8.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.48 billion, representing a surprise of -0.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -13.3%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Sales- North America Foodservice : $496.4 million versus $526.78 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change.

: $496.4 million versus $526.78 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change. Net Sales- International : $696.3 million compared to the $687.55 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.

: $696.3 million compared to the $687.55 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year. Net Sales- North America Pet : $640.5 million versus $657.58 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.

: $640.5 million versus $657.58 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change. Net Sales- North America Retail : $2.6 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.7%.

: $2.6 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.7%. Operating Profit- North America Retail : $436.1 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $498.11 million.

: $436.1 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $498.11 million. Operating Profit- International : $33.6 million compared to the $15.84 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $33.6 million compared to the $15.84 million average estimate based on five analysts. Operating Profit- North America Pet : $102.8 million compared to the $115.64 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $102.8 million compared to the $115.64 million average estimate based on five analysts. Operating Profit- North America Foodservice: $56.3 million compared to the $79.79 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Here is how General Mills performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for General Mills here>>>

Shares of General Mills have returned -13.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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