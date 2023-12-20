General Mills (GIS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended November 2023, General Mills (GIS) reported revenue of $5.14 billion, down 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.25, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.34 billion, representing a surprise of -3.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how General Mills performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- North America Foodservice : $582 million versus $601.85 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.

: $582 million versus $601.85 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change. Net Sales- International : $683.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $736.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

: $683.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $736.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%. Net Sales- Pet : $569.30 million versus $611.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change.

: $569.30 million versus $611.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change. Net Sales- North America Retail : $3.31 billion compared to the $3.40 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.

: $3.31 billion compared to the $3.40 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year. Operating Profit- North America Retail : $859.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $837.37 million.

: $859.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $837.37 million. Operating Profit- North America Foodservice : $95.50 million compared to the $84.47 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $95.50 million compared to the $84.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. Operating Profit- Pet : $102.50 million compared to the $95.69 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $102.50 million compared to the $95.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. Operating Profit- International : $34.60 million compared to the $37.30 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $34.60 million compared to the $37.30 million average estimate based on four analysts. Operating Profit- Unallocated corporate: $157.10 million versus -$133.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of General Mills have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.