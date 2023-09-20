General Mills (GIS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended August 2023, General Mills (GIS) reported revenue of $4.9 billion, up 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.09, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.86 billion, representing a surprise of +0.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.08.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how General Mills performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- North America Foodservice : $536 million compared to the $524.53 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.

: $536 million compared to the $524.53 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year. Net Sales- International : $715.80 million versus $720.26 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.7% change.

: $715.80 million versus $720.26 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.7% change. Net Sales- Pet : $579.90 million versus $593.55 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $579.90 million versus $593.55 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Net Sales- North America Retail : $3.07 billion compared to the $3.05 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.

: $3.07 billion compared to the $3.05 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year. Operating Profit- North America Retail : $798.20 million compared to the $774.58 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $798.20 million compared to the $774.58 million average estimate based on five analysts. Operating Profit- North America Foodservice : $59.10 million compared to the $67.20 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $59.10 million compared to the $67.20 million average estimate based on five analysts. Operating Profit- Pet : $111.20 million compared to the $114.67 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $111.20 million compared to the $114.67 million average estimate based on five analysts. Operating Profit- International : $50 million compared to the $49.51 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $50 million compared to the $49.51 million average estimate based on five analysts. Operating Profit- Unallocated corporate: $87.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$143.90 million.

Shares of General Mills have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.