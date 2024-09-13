General Mills (GIS) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that General Mills (GIS) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 3.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.78 billion, declining 2.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some General Mills metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- North America Foodservice' to reach $547.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- International' should arrive at $699.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Pet' of $557.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- North America Retail' will likely reach $2.97 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Profit- North America Retail' stands at $754.49 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $798.20 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Profit- International' reaching $36.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $50 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Profit- Pet' will reach $109.91 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $111.20 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Profit- North America Foodservice' will reach $65.54 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $59.10 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for General Mills here>>>



General Mills shares have witnessed a change of +6.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GIS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.