General Mills (GIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

General Mills (GIS) closed at $82.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.74% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had gained 4.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 10.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from General Mills as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, General Mills is projected to report earnings of $1.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.06%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.13 billion, up 2.07% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $19.5 billion, which would represent changes of +3.81% and +2.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher. General Mills is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, General Mills is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.98.

Also, we should mention that GIS has a PEG ratio of 2.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

