General Mills (GIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Mills (GIS) closed at $62.04, marking a +1.21% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.98% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had gained 0.87% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.06% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GIS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect GIS to post earnings of $1.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.94%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.8 billion, up 1.76% from the year-ago period.

GIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.80 per share and revenue of $18.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.26% and +0.67%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GIS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GIS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note GIS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.66, so we one might conclude that GIS is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that GIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

