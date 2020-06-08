General Mills (GIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

General Mills (GIS) closed at $62.14 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.87% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.13%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GIS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 1, 2020. On that day, GIS is projected to report earnings of $1.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.89 billion, up 17.42% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GIS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.9% higher within the past month. GIS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GIS has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.5 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.33.

Investors should also note that GIS has a PEG ratio of 2.33 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

