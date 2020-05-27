General Mills (GIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Mills (GIS) closed at $60.82, marking a +1.5% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.21%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.77%.

GIS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, up 26.51% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.85 billion, up 16.63% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.55 per share and revenue of $17.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.25% and +3.59%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GIS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.51% higher within the past month. GIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, GIS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.49, so we one might conclude that GIS is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that GIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.