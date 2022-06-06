General Mills (GIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

General Mills (GIS) closed at $68.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.56% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.31% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had lost 4.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

General Mills will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 29, 2022. On that day, General Mills is projected to report earnings of $1.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.99%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.8 billion, up 6.04% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.63% lower. General Mills is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, General Mills currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.24. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.8.

It is also worth noting that GIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

