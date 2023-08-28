General Mills (GIS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Mills (GIS) closed at $68.55, marking a +0.26% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had lost 9.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.92%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.37%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from General Mills as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 20, 2023. On that day, General Mills is projected to report earnings of $1.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.8%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.91 billion, up 4.08% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.49 per share and revenue of $20.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.42% and +2.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.25% lower. General Mills currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, General Mills currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.22. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.76.

Investors should also note that GIS has a PEG ratio of 2.03 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

