General Mills (GIS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Mills (GIS) closed at $76.60, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had lost 7.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from General Mills as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect General Mills to post earnings of $0.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.83 billion, up 6.49% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.12 per share and revenue of $19.86 billion, which would represent changes of +4.57% and +4.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. General Mills is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Mills has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.45 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.83, so we one might conclude that General Mills is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, GIS's PEG ratio is currently 2.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.82 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.