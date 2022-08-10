General Mills (GIS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

General Mills (GIS) closed at $77.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.71% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had gained 1.46% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.84% in that time.

General Mills will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.98, down 1.01% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.62 billion, up 1.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $19.37 billion, which would represent changes of +1.52% and +1.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% higher. General Mills currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, General Mills is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.24. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.26.

It is also worth noting that GIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.