General Mills (GIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

General Mills (GIS) closed the most recent trading day at $80.95, moving +0.99% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.77%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had gained 6.38% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.06% in that time.

General Mills will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 23, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, up 7.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.9 billion, up 7.95% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $19.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.09% and +5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.27% higher within the past month. General Mills is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, General Mills is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.19. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.09.

We can also see that GIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.62 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GIS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

