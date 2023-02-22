General Mills (GIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Mills (GIS) closed at $80.28, marking a +0.15% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had gained 4.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Mills as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.89, up 5.95% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.83 billion, up 6.53% from the year-ago period.

GIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.14 per share and revenue of $19.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.08% and +4.65%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher. General Mills is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Mills has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.38 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.39, which means General Mills is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that GIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

