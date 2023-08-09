General Mills (GIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Mills (GIS) closed at $72.16, marking a +1.12% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had lost 4.95% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

General Mills will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.10, down 0.9% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.92 billion, up 4.31% from the year-ago period.

GIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.50 per share and revenue of $20.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.65% and +3.03%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. General Mills is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, General Mills is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.85. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.61.

Meanwhile, GIS's PEG ratio is currently 2.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GIS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

