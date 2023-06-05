General Mills (GIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

General Mills (GIS) closed at $85.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.77% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had lost 5.81% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from General Mills as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 28, 2023. On that day, General Mills is projected to report earnings of $1.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.13 billion, up 4.94% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. General Mills is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, General Mills is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.04.

Meanwhile, GIS's PEG ratio is currently 2.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GIS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

