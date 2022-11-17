General Mills (GIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

General Mills (GIS) closed at $79.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had gained 1.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 9.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 10.62%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from General Mills as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, General Mills is projected to report earnings of $1.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.13 billion, up 2.07% from the prior-year quarter.

GIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $19.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.81% and +2.68%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher. General Mills is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, General Mills currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.32. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.79.

Meanwhile, GIS's PEG ratio is currently 2.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.7 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

