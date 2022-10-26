General Mills (GIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

General Mills (GIS) closed the most recent trading day at $78.36, moving +0.08% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had gained 0.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 1.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Mills as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, General Mills is projected to report earnings of $1.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.06%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.15 billion, up 2.48% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.08 per share and revenue of $19.49 billion, which would represent changes of +3.55% and +2.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% higher. General Mills currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Mills has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.17 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.57, which means General Mills is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that GIS has a PEG ratio of 2.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



