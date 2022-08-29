General Mills (GIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

General Mills (GIS) closed the most recent trading day at $77.22, moving +1.18% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had gained 2.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.76% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Mills as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, General Mills is projected to report earnings of $0.98 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.01%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.62 billion, up 1.69% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $19.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.52% and +1.99%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. General Mills is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Mills has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.06 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.92, which means General Mills is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that GIS has a PEG ratio of 2.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.





