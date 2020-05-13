General Mills (GIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Mills (GIS) closed at $63.56, marking a +1.68% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.55%.

GIS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, GIS is projected to report earnings of $1.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.72 billion, up 13.35% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.55 per share and revenue of $17.44 billion, which would represent changes of +10.25% and +3.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GIS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.97% higher within the past month. GIS is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GIS has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.62 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.44, so we one might conclude that GIS is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that GIS has a PEG ratio of 2.35 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

