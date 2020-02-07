General Mills (GIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

General Mills (GIS) closed at $51.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had lost 1.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 1.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.22%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GIS as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.77, down 7.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.24 billion, up 0.93% from the prior-year quarter.

GIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $17.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.28% and +2.23%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GIS should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower within the past month. GIS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, GIS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.25. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.42.

We can also see that GIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GIS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.