General Mills (GIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Mills (GIS) closed at $62.57, marking a +0.48% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had lost 8.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 8.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.6%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Mills as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 23, 2022. On that day, General Mills is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.51 billion, down 0.16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.76 per share and revenue of $18.75 billion, which would represent changes of -0.79% and +3.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% lower. General Mills is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, General Mills is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.58. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.9.

Also, we should mention that GIS has a PEG ratio of 2.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

