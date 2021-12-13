General Mills (GIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

General Mills (GIS) closed at $65.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.81% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.91% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had gained 2.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from General Mills as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 21, 2021. In that report, analysts expect General Mills to post earnings of $1.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.94%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.84 billion, up 2.53% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.79 per share and revenue of $18.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +0.6%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower. General Mills currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Mills has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.08 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.14.

We can also see that GIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

