General Mills (GIS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

General Mills (GIS) closed the most recent trading day at $68.44, moving -0.45% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had lost 11% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 4.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.85%.

General Mills will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.10, down 0.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.92 billion, up 4.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.50 per share and revenue of $20.7 billion, which would represent changes of +4.65% and +3.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. General Mills currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note General Mills's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.93.

Meanwhile, GIS's PEG ratio is currently 2.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.55 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GIS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

