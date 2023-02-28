General Mills (GIS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

General Mills (GIS) closed at $79.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.82% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had gained 3.54% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

General Mills will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, General Mills is projected to report earnings of $0.90 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.9 billion, up 7.95% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $19.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.09% and +5.27%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.27% higher. General Mills is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, General Mills currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.22, which means General Mills is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that GIS has a PEG ratio of 2.59 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

