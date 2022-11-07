General Mills (GIS) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

General Mills in Focus

General Mills (GIS) is headquartered in Minneapolis, and is in the Consumer Staples sector. The stock has seen a price change of 17.33% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.54 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.73%. In comparison, the Food - Miscellaneous industry's yield is 0.12%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.7%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $2.16 is up 5.9% from last year. In the past five-year period, General Mills has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 1.10%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, General Mills's payout ratio is 53%, which means it paid out 53% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, GIS expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $4.08 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 3.55%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that GIS is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

