General Mills (GIS) Boosts Pet Portfolio With Fera Pets Buyout

General Mills, Inc. GIS has been focused on augmenting portfolio strength as part of its Accelerate strategy. Progressing on these lines, the company unveiled the buyout of pet supplements firm, Fera Pets, Inc., which will introduce health-focused products to GIS’ pet portfolio.



This move, which serves as the first acquisition by General Mills’ newly formed growth equity fund, marks the company’s foray into the pet supplement space.



General Mills’ extensive scale will most likely open up fresh possibilities for companies within its growth fund portfolio. This will be achieved by capitalizing on the company's proficiency in brand building, omnichannel initiatives, and specialized capacities. While brands in the growth fund portfolio will retain their founder-led and independent operational status, they will benefit from access to a pool of talent and expertise specifically curated to propel their growth.



Demand for Pet-Friendly Products Rises

With the ongoing trend of humanizing pet food, there is a growing demand among pet owners for trustworthy and health-oriented products. Fera Pets is reshaping the landscape of pet supplements by offering veterinarian-formulated, scientifically-supported supplements. These products aim to promote pet well-being through the use of premium ingredients, precise dosages, and a blend of both Eastern and Western medicinal approaches.



Fera Pets is set to be integrated into General Mills' recently established growth equity fund, which is crafted to possess, expand, and nurture businesses strategically aligned with the company's objectives. Certainly, General Mills is well focused on undertaking collaborations and acquisitions to enhance reach and introduce a wider array of top-notch pet supplement products to a larger pet population.



Although GIS’ Pet segment is currently seeing lower impacts from inflation-justified pricing, along with consumers’ shift toward value products stemming from an uncertain economic landscape, management is confident about the long-term prospects of Blue Buffalo.



Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 8.6% in the past three months compared with the industry's decline of 9.7%.

Wrapping Up

General Mills has been focused on its Accelerate strategy, which aids it in making choices of how to win and where to play with an aim to boost profitability while enhancing shareholder returns in the long run.

For fiscal 2024, the company is committed to this strategy, underscored by its three priorities — competing efficiently through brand building and innovation, enhancing the supply chain by boosting Holistic Margin Management cost savings and curtailing costs and undertaking efficient capital allocation, rewarding shareholders and staying committed to reshaping the portfolio.

