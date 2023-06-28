News & Insights

General Mills forecasts dour profit as price hikes slow demand

June 28, 2023 — 07:15 am EDT

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

June 28 (Reuters) - General Mills GIS.N on Wednesday forecast full-year profit that came in largely below analysts' estimates as the Cheerios cereal maker battles with slow demand for its ready-to-eat cereals, snacks and meal kits due to higher prices.

Shares of the company fell 4% in premarket trading after General Mills reported a 6% dip in sales volumes in the fourth quarter.

Price hikes to offset input cost inflation has aided top-line growth at U.S. packaged food makers. However, in recent quarters volumes have dipped signaling that inflation-hit customers were pushing back against price increases.

General Mills forecast fiscal 2024 organic net sales to rise 3% to 4%, while it reported growth of 5% in fiscal 2023.

It expects adjusted per-share profit growth for fiscal 2024 to range between 4% and 6%. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting a 5.9% rise to $4.49 per share.

