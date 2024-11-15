General Mills Expands in Pet Food Market with Acquisition

General Mills ( (GIS) ) has issued an update.

General Mills, Inc. has announced its intention to acquire Whitebridge Pet Brands’ North American premium cat feeding and pet treating business, including popular brands Tiki Pets and Cloud Star. This strategic move is expected to strengthen General Mills’ position in the pet food market, appealing to investors and stakeholders interested in the expanding pet care industry.

