General Mills to engage regulators over food dyes, Bloomberg reports

November 20, 2024 — 02:05 pm EST

General Mills (GIS) is planning to engage federal officials over potential restrictions on food dyes that it uses in some of its cereals, as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nominee to run the Department of Health and Human Services under President Trump, calls for them to be removed, Deena Shanker of Bloomberg reports. “Because this is always an evolving space, we work in close partnership with policymakers on this issue. We will engage with federal regulators as they consider any additional changes they may propose,” the company said in a statement to Bloomberg. “The first thing I’d do isn’t going to cost you anything because I’m just gonna tell the cereal companies: Take all the dyes out of their food,” Kennedy said late last month, according to Bloomberg.

