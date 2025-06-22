Stocks
GENERAL MILLS Earnings Preview: Recent $GIS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

June 22, 2025 — 05:05 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker

GENERAL MILLS ($GIS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,640,663,796 and earnings of $0.72 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GIS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

GENERAL MILLS Insider Trading Activity

GENERAL MILLS insiders have traded $GIS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GENERAL MILLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 607 institutional investors add shares of GENERAL MILLS stock to their portfolio, and 953 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

GENERAL MILLS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GIS stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GIS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

GENERAL MILLS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GIS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for GENERAL MILLS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GIS forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

