General Mills considers $3 bln sale of Progresso, Helper brands - Bloomberg

Nov 11 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc GIS.N is considering the sale of its soup brand Progresso and ready-to-eat meals label Helper for $3 billion, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Cheerios cereal maker is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N for the potential sale, which also includes some of its smaller brands, the report said.

General Mills declined to comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

