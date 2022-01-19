General Mills' Cinnamon Toast Crunch Unveils Cinnamoji Toast Crunch

(RTTNews) - General Mills announced Wednesday that Cinnamon Toast Crunch has unveiled limited-edition Cinnamoji Toast Crunch, the first-ever cereal blasted with Cinnamoji faces.

The Cinnamojis are rolling out their latest cereal masterpiece nationwide, beginning to pop up in stores this month.

The online exclusive celebrity boxes will feature global snowboarding icon Chloe Kim, professional football star Justin Jefferson, actress/recording artist Leslie Grace, singer Manuel Turizo and SpongeBob SquarePants transformed into a Cinnamoji.

Fans can also enter for a chance to win their very own custom box with a personalized Cinnamoji that they create on packaging. The full details of how to enter the Cinnamoji sweepstakes are available on boxes of Cinnamoji Toast Crunch and specially marked boxes of Cinnamon Toast Crunch varieties.

Regarding the celebrity boxes, the company noted that Kim will be the first to take over the cereal box, offering two twists on favorite breakfast staples. Chloe Toast Crunch and a limited-time Go-GURT promotion, appropriately called SNO-GURT, comes with the opportunity to snag free Chloe Kim-designed mini finger snowboards.

The limited run of Chloe Toast Crunch boxes will drop on January 27 exclusively on Walmart.com. SNO-GURT is available in Strawberry and Mixed Berry yogurt flavors now at grocery stores and retailers nationwide for an SRP of $2.99 for an 8-ct box and $5.59 for 16-ct box.

Further, beginning in late February, four weeks of additional celebrity boxes will drop exclusively at CinnamonToastCrunch.com.

Mindy Murray, Senior Marketing Communications Manager, General Mills, said, "The Cinnamojis are known for chomping one another because they are so irresistible. Now fans can get in on the action and chomp the Cinnamojis themselves in this first of its kind limited-edition Cinnamoji Toast Crunch. This won't be the last you're seeing of the Cinnamojis, as they are always up to something."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.