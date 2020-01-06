General Mills Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GIS

In trading on Monday, shares of General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.69, changing hands as high as $52.73 per share. General Mills Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GIS's low point in its 52 week range is $39.49 per share, with $56.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.53. The GIS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

