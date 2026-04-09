General Mills (BIT:1GIS) Price Target Decreased by 15.74% to 36.13

The average one-year price target for General Mills (BIT:1GIS) has been revised to €36.13 / share. This is a decrease of 15.74% from the prior estimate of €42.88 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €27.83 to a high of €51.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.14% from the latest reported closing price of €31.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,426 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Mills. This is an decrease of 741 owner(s) or 34.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1GIS is 0.13%, an increase of 23.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.01% to 452,748K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 19,698K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,209K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GIS by 7.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,198K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,025K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GIS by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 9,981K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,957K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GIS by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,780K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,665K shares , representing an increase of 12.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GIS by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 7,775K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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